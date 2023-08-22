'Sister from another mister': Selena Gomez attends Karol G's LA concert, hugs her backstage ahead of new song's release

Selena Gomez has a lot on her plate at the moment with her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building releasing a new episode every week, her upcoming song releasing this Friday, her cooking series Selena + Chef's new season being filmed, as she works on her upcoming album. Regardless, the pop star has been taking time out for her friends and family as she steps out for lunch and dinner with them and attends Taylor Swift's successful Eras Tour.

The singer showed up at her best friend's tour stops not once but twice. They weren't the only concerts Gomez has attended to support a friend. The actress attended Karol G's concert in Los Angeles and posted pictures from the show on her Instagram. Here's what she had to say.

Selena Gomez attends Karol G's LA concert ahead of new song release

The 31-year-old was spotted at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California, on August 18 as she enjoyed seeing her friend Karol G perform on stage for her first night in Los Angeles. As per the videos of Gomez that went viral on the Internet, the Come and Get It hitmaker jumped up and down and expressed her love and excitement for her Colombian friend. She was also spotted singing along to Karol G's hit 2022 song MAMIII which also features Becky G.

"Sister from another mister @karolg," Gomez captioned two pictures from them backstage. In the first photo, the two singers link their hands as they talk while the second image shows them hugging it out. Netizens were happy to see Gomez enjoying herself in the audience and the appearance further confirmed the duo's friendship. Karol G previously attended Gomez's lavish birthday party in Los Angeles and posed for several pictures together.

Karol G posted three of the pictures on her Instagram with the caption, "[birthday cake emoji] [sparkler emoji] [sparkles emoji] @selenagomez." Happy with the new interaction between the two at the concert, fans started manifesting a potential collaboration between Gomez and Karol G which wouldn't be too far off considering the former does have an upcoming album in the works that could feature several potential collaborations from various artists.

Selena Gomez's upcoming song Single Soon

Meanwhile. Gomez recently teased her upcoming track titled Single Soon which will release on August 25, 2023. "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she captioned the announcement and shared the cover of the single. The Lose You To Love Me singer also shared behind-the-scenes from the music video's shoot.

