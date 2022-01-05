Sister Goals: Kourtney Kardashian's PICS from 2005 Cabo vacay with Kim & Khloe will evoke your wanderlust

Kourtney Kardashian has recently taken to Instagram to share some fun photos from her 2005 vacation in Cabo, Mexico with sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner. The Poosh founder shared some stunning snaps on the beach, and another snap of the three Kardashians shelling out major sister goals!

"Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 2005," Kourtney captioned her photos with. In the first photo, the Kardashian sister can be seen donning a bikini as she is relaxing by the beach! Her vintage sunglasses definitely took the cake in the snap. The next photo is of the three Kardashian sisters, and they are looking stunning as ever! With Kourtney in the middle, Khloe and Kim are on her right and left sides, respectively. The group is all smiles, and momager Kris too joins them in one of the pics from the slide.

Not just that, Kris Jenner took to the comments to appreciate Kourtney for posting the throwback pictures. "Yep yep," she penned, to which Kourtney replied, "@krisjenner, Jumping in the pool with our clothes on!" referring to one of the pictures in Kourtney's throwback post.

You can take a look at Kourtney's post HERE.

Fans took to the comments to praise the sisters and one fan penned, "Def the most interesting to look at!" Another fan wrote, "Bring back THAT khloe." In other news, Tristan Thompson has apologized to Khloe Kardashian after it was revealed through a paternity test that he fathered Maralee Nichols' child. However, the television star has commented on the same yet, neither has been opened up on Thompson's public apology.

