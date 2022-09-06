Sister Wives: ‘There's So Much More to the Story’ says Meri Brown

Sister Wives is a controversial American reality television show on TLC. The reality show follows the life of Kody Brown, his four wives (Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn), and their 18 children. It’s primarily centered around the subject of polygamy.

'Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown shared

Kody Brown’s ex-wife, Meri Brown, 51 recently shared an Instagram photo of her half-covered face with what looks like a journal along with the caption "There's so much more to the story....#Ready."

Fan speculations

Although there’s no straightforward statement by the Sister Wives lead fans made multiple speculations like, "Oohhhh I hope you left Cody!!!! You deserve someone who loves you!!" Fans also questioned if Meri is coming up with a new book.

Sister Wives Season 17

The long-running TLC reality show premiered on September 26, 2010. The reality show called Sister Wives revolves around the controversial life of Kody Brown steering through the world of polygamy. The Season 17 of Sister Wives will premiere on Sunday, September 11, at 10 pm EST on TLC.

Sister Wives: Cast

Kody Brown along with his four wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown along with their 18 children.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown

Born on January 17, 1969, Kody Winn Brown popularly known as Kody Brown. Brown is featured on the controversial TLC show Sister Wives. He has 4 wives and eighteen children, along with three grandchildren.

Sister Wives - Where to watch online?

Sister Wives is a TLC show that’s available on TLC and Hulu. Viewers can also stream the episodes on iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, and Amazon Prime Video.

Although it seems like an illegal concept in the United Sates Brown claims that his polygamist arrangement is completely legal because he is legally married only to Robyn Brown. His three other marriages are spiritual unions.

