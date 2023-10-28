Sister Wives: A complete guide to the cast, seasons and more

Sister Wives first debuted on September 26, 2010, the show showed the working lives of a polygamous family to the audience. TLC embarked to explore how modern-day Mormons, practicing polygamy, navigate their unconventional lives. The show introduced the Brown family, which had Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown. The Browns resided in Lehi, Utah, at a time when polygamy was considered illegal. Notably, the legal landscape has since changed, with polygamy now classified as an infraction punishable by a USD 750 fine.

Meet the cast of Sister Wives

The cast of Sister Wives has remained remarkably consistent, with new additions primarily in the form of children. Season 1 introduced viewers to Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. While it had initially been the first three wives for years, Kody's surprising decision to court a fourth wife led to his marriage to Robyn during the first season.

The current status of Kody Brown's marriages

In recent years, there have been significant changes in Kody's marital situation. As of now, he is only legally married to Robyn, and they continue to reside in Flagstaff, Arizona. Christine left their relationship in November 2021, and in January 2023, both Meri and Janelle also revealed that they were leaving. Janelle's decision stemmed from disagreements over Kody's involvement with their children, while Meri felt neglected for an extended period. Kody has not responded in any way to these separations.

Memorable moments from Sister Wives history

The show has given its viewers several unforgettable moments throughout its history. From Kody discussing his third wife's affinity for a specific appetizer to awkward scenes like Christine's nacho-eating episode, the series has had its share of unique and humorous incidents. Recently, Kody's dramatic soliloquy, where he claimed to be "knifed in the kidneys," and Janelle's rare outburst have further added to the show's dynamics.

Season 18 of Sister Wives

Season 18, premiered on August 20, 2023, at 10 pm. The most recent season revolved around Christine and Kody's tumultuous relationship, shedding light on Kody's feelings of failure as a husband. Despite his mantra that "love should be multiplied, not divided," it became evident that he played a central role in the breakdown of his first marriage.

In this Season, Paedon who is one of Kody's 18 children, has gained notoriety for his outspoken and sometimes controversial actions within the family. Paedon often gets into arguments with his dad, Kody, and other family members, which we all get to watch on TV. He has said some pretty strong things about them, and it causes a lot of trouble in the family. All these fights and disagreements on the TV show make things pretty tense and complicated for the family. Paedon's actions play a big part in all this drama, and it makes us curious about what will happen next on the show.

