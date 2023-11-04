Sister Wives: Christine Brown and husband David Woolley enjoy ‘awesome’ vacation with BFF Janelle

In a heartwarming display of love and friendship, Christine Brown, her husband David Woolley, and Janelle Brown are on a cruise adventure. Christine, at the age of 51, emphasized the deep connection she shares with Janelle and her kids, showcasing their sisterly bond.

An unbreakable sisterhood

Christine, who is a star of the reality show Sister Wives, expressed her admiration for her husband and her lifelong friend Janelle highlighting their relationship and the joy they experience while vacationing together.

Capturing cherished moments

During their cruise, Christine shared a group photo, in which she is laughing. Woolley stood proudly beside her, grinning widely as they watched the sunset. Janelle completed the trio, smiling on the other side of Christine.

A new adventure for Janelle

Janelle shared her excitement for her first-ever cruise experience through a series of Instagram snaps as they boarded the ship.

A celebration of love and unity

This cruise followed closely after Janelle's journey to Utah to support Christine in her marriage to Woolley on October 7. The unique nature of their relationship was showcased as both Christine and Janelle had previously been in spiritual unions with their husband Kody Brown. Christine and Kody parted ways in November 2021, while Janelle confirmed their separation in December 2022.

A day of gratitude

Christine expressed her overwhelming gratitude and joy for marrying her soulmate, describing it as a beautiful day. Kody's first wife Meri Brown wasn't there, though her child Leon, aged 28, attended. Meri and Kody had publicly announced their separation in January.

Notable absences

Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014, did not make the guest list, nor did their five children. However, all six of Janelle and Kody's children were present, celebrating their second mom, Christine.

A family united

The bride and groom, along with Janelle's children, Meri's child, and five of Christine's six kids, posed for a heartwarming family photo. Paedon, aged 25, and daughters Aspyn, aged 28, Mykelti, aged 27, Ysabel, aged 20, and Truely, aged 13, beamed with joy as they supported their mother on her special day. Gwendlyn, aged 21, was regrettably absent.

A strong friendship

Since their respective separations from Kody, Christine and Janelle have continued to nurture their deep friendship. Their bond has grown stronger, and they have embraced new traditions with their combined 12 children and grandkids, celebrating holidays such as Christmas and Easter together.

