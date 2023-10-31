Sister Wives: Kody reflects on ‘failures’ in polygamy says he expected ‘too much from the family’

In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown, was in a reflective mood as he contemplated the intricate web of his polygamous family and acknowledged what he perceives as his past failures. Amid ongoing turmoil within the Brown family, Kody is uncertain about what the future holds for him and those he cares about.

Complex family dynamics

As the episode unfolds, we see Kody, who is 54 years old, diving into the increasingly intricate relationships within his family. He highlights the issue of estrangement he faces with many of his children, as well as the aftermath of most of his marriages. Kody begins to wonder if the "mistakes" he made in the world of polygamous marriage are tied to his expectations of keeping everyone under one roof. He says, he was "expecting too much from the family with this one family idea" and "We might have been more successful had we been in different homes with the kids growing up like they were cousins."

Shattered dreams

Kody thinks about a significant event in the family's history, a "family commitment celebration" where they created a mission statement upon Robyn's entry into the family. However, given the turbulence they've experienced in recent years, Kody feels as though they've torn apart this mission statement. He expresses his sadness about the state of their family and the need to move forward. Kody is embarking on a unique phase of his life, attempting to redefine his path and identity.

In addition to the complexities of his family life, Kody is on a journey to reevaluate his relationship with religion. He admits to feeling embarrassed about attending church because of the struggles his family has faced. Despite being a man of faith for most of his life, he now finds himself in a spiritual limbo. Three of Kody's marriages have dissolved within 14 months, the latest being with Christine Brown in November 2021. Janelle Brown and Meri Brown followed suit. Kody is currently in a monogamous marriage with Robyn Brown.

