Sister Wives: Meri opens up about how she felt when Kody said he had ‘no desire’ to be with her

In the world of Sister Wives, the recent episode brought a mix of emotions as Kody and Meri Brown marked their 32nd wedding anniversary. But what was supposed to be a special celebration turned into an eye-opening moment that left Meri in shock and viewers on the edge of their seats.

An awkward anniversary dinner

Their anniversary dinner began with an awkward twist. Kody seemed to forget the significance of the day, leading to an uncomfortable silence. Meri, not wanting to let the moment pass uncelebrated, made the first move by reaching out to Kody. She suggested they go out for dinner to commemorate their special day. At this point, it became clear that something was amiss.

ALSO READ: Sister Wives season 18, episode 10: Recap and the most startling moments

A painful revelation

As they sat down for their anniversary dinner, a conversation took an unexpected turn. Kody, seemingly distracted, brought up the idea of "faking relationships." This left Meri puzzled and prompted her to express her genuine feelings. In response, Kody delivered a devastating bombshell, saying, "I have no desire, Meri, to have a relationship with you." He went on to make it painfully clear that their life together was never going to happen and that he had no intention of being a part of her life.

ALSO READ: Sister Wives: What are Janelle, Meri and Christine upto after their split from Kody?

Meri's heartache was evident as she recounted Kody's heart-wrenching words. For the first time, Kody had admitted to having no intention of reconciling their relationship. This development came after Meri had officially confirmed the end of her marriage to Kody in a previous episode. Their separation was later made public with a joint Instagram statement in January. Janelle's departure, followed by Christine's, further reshaped the family dynamics, and Kody is now in a monogamous marriage with his fourth wife, Robyn.

As the episode drew to a close, Meri found herself reflecting on her future and the role Kody might play in it. She felt a strong urge, to be honest about their relationship and share her side of the story. While she contemplated the possibility of ending their marriage, it clashed with her values, as she had entered into an eternal covenant with Kody.

ALSO READ: Sister Wives: A complete guide to the cast, seasons and more