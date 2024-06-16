Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Accused Of Fake Crying By Fans And Family

Since famous personality Robyn joined Sister Wives, many of the Browns' issues have surfaced. The Browns had multiple wives before Robyn, but everyone was suspicious of her. Notably, Kody kissed Robyn for the first time while another wife was in labor. Viewers and family members quickly noticed Kody's favoritism and Robyn's frequent crying made her seem like the victim, even though the family had fewer problems before her arrival.

Fans accuse Sister Wives Robyn Brown of faking tears

Fans started suspecting Robyn's tears were fake, noticing a pattern in her behavior. Eventually, when Robyn joined the Brown family, Sister Wives showed her happy courtship and marriage to Kody. But a few years later, she started crying in almost every episode for various reasons.

Robyn often cried on Sister Wives, like when the other wives were upset. She cried after Christine shared her feelings about Robyn and Kody kissing before marriage, which he hadn't done with any other wife.

Another time, Robyn asked if the other wives were upset with her for influencing the move to Nevada, then immediately started crying as Janelle comforted her. The other wives have much to say about Kody and Robyn's relationship.

Robyn's tendency to tear up during family discussions might seem relatable, but fans believe her tears aren't real.

Fans and family doubt the authenticity of Robyn Brown's tears

Many doubt the authenticity of Robyn's tears, which is evident from Reddit threads, social media comments, and even remarks from the Brown kids. How does she mimic crying so convincingly, garnering comfort and sympathy, while many fans suspect otherwise?

Fans suspect Robyn Brown often fakes tears in Sister Wives footage, pinpointing telltale signs they claim prove she isn't genuinely crying most of the time.

Fans weren't shocked by the revelation and felt deceived upon reflection. Robyn's crying often included tipping her chin up, seemingly to hold back tears, but fans now suspect she was deliberately looking at lights to make her eyes water.

Gwendlyn, the 11th Brown child, noticed no tears and questioned Robyn's sincerity. Despite Robyn's role in Kody's strained relationships with his children, she often portrays herself as a victim on the show. Gwendlyn, though not fully estranged from her dad like her sibling Leon, recognizes Kody's shortcomings. Despite Kody's occasional apologies on camera, he seems to have reconciled with himself despite the fallout from failed marriages and strained relationships with his children.

