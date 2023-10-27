Sister Wives season 18, episode 10: Recap and the most startling moments

In Episode 10 of Sister Wives' 18th season, titled "Don't Put All Your Eggs In One Basket," issues are escalating between Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. There has been a lot of tension in the family within the last year, especially following Christine Brown's separation from Kody. This has not only affected Kody but also his other wives - Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown.

The episode delves into significant family events, including Easter, Passover, and the ensuing drama.

Easter celebrations defying Kody's rules

Despite their prior adherence to Kody's Easter rules, Christine and Janelle decided to take matters into their own hands. Easter, a Christian holiday, was typically celebrated within the Brown family by emphasizing the resurrection, aligning more closely with the values of Passover.

However, Christine and Janelle missed celebrating Easter and chose to commemorate it with their children by organizing an egg hunt and sharing a meal. Notably, Kody was not included in the celebration, highlighting his strong objections to this celebration.

Kody's alteration of Easter traditions

The episode also shows how Kody modified the Brown family's Easter traditions to accommodate Robyn's preferences when she joined the family. Although Robyn recognized that the Browns didn't traditionally celebrate Easter, Kody assured her they could adjust their traditions to suit her needs. This change introduced an Easter-Passover hybrid holiday, allowing Robyn and her children to celebrate the holiday as they wished.

Kody's acceptance of a different family dynamic

Amidst the ongoing drama between Kody, Janelle, and Christine, Kody's relationships with two-thirds of his children have been strained. Even though Kody's older children have their own perspectives, it has been challenging for them to witness how their mothers' relationships with Kody have been less than ideal. For his part, Kody expressed his willingness to accept having only Robyn and her children as his family, though he acknowledged that it wasn't his ideal scenario.

Sister Wives Season 18 offers a window into the intricate dynamics of the Brown family. The episode exposes the deepening fractures within their relationships and the uncertainties about their collective future.