Sister Wives Season 18: Where and how to watch TLC's reality series? Release date, synopsis, and more

The return of TLC's captivating reality series, "Sister Wives," as it makes its grand entrance with Season 18 on Sunday, August 20 at 10 p.m. This season, the show continues to follow the Brown family's intricate dynamics, featuring Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, and the family patriarch Kody Brown. A notable inclusion is Christine Brown, who, despite parting ways with her former husband, remains an essential part of the cast. In a press release, TLC unveiled that Season 18 would delve even deeper into the Browns' ongoing expedition, as they strive to maintain equilibrium between their diverging paths while attending to the complexities of their polygamist family structure. From navigating through life's milestones to celebrating them, this season promises to encapsulate the family's emotional rollercoaster.

Exploring TLC's Channel

For those seeking the traditional cable experience, pinpointing TLC's channel is a breeze. Simply utilize the channel finders for various providers: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Cord-Cutter users

The digital era with streaming alternatives for watching your favorite shows. Philo, an entertainment streaming platform offering 60+ channels and a complimentary trial, is an excellent option. Another avenue is SlingTV, which grants access to a multitude of TV shows, live sports, and more.

Philo users

Philo's live TV subscription welcomes you with a free trial and a monthly fee of $25. This package encompasses MTV and over 50 other classic TV, lifestyle, and news channels. Enjoy streaming on up to three devices simultaneously, create up to 10 profiles, and preserve limitless live or future shows for up to a year.

Sling Tv

Pioneering app-based TV service, SlingTV, empowers you to stream live television and on-demand content across the internet. Whether you're nestled at home or on the move, relish live shows wherever you are. Subscribers also receive a 50% discount on their inaugural month. SlingTV offers two core plans—Sling Orange and Sling Blue—each with 30+ channels priced at $40 a month. Alternatively, combine both plans for $55 per month, entitling you to around 50 channels. Currently, Sling presents an exclusive offer for the first month at just $20.

'Sister Wives'

The Brown household, boasting four wives and 18 children, is a realm brimming with family drama. "Sister Wives" provides an intimate glimpse into both the trials and triumphs of this unconventional family configuration.

