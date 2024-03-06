Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Removes Pre-Cancerous Spots From Her Body, Urges Fans To Get Their 'Skin Checked'

Janelle Brown, who starred in the reality TV series Sister Wives, is also known for her strong presence and unwavering support within her polygamous family. Now, she has made headlines for a more personal reason. The 54-year-old star revealed on Monday about the removal of two pre-cancerous spots from her body. Following this news, she also recently shared the sad news of her son, Garrison Brown passing at the age of 25 on Tuesday.

Janelle Brown gets pre-cancerous spots removed

Janelle Brown, of Sister Wives fame, is championing a vital health message. Having dealt with basal cell carcinoma in the past, she candidly shared her recent experience with everyone about the removal of pre-cancerous spots. She took to her Instagram to share the news as she posted a snap of herself with stiches on her lip. Brown captioned the post, “Posting this picture as a reminder to get your skin checked. Even if you have always been careful about sunscreen,. I am and always have been. You have to when you are as fair as I am.”

She continued, “I had a basal cell carcinoma removed right after COVID. I go in annually to have a head-to-toe check. Today I had 2 pre-cancerous spots frozen and a tiny lump removed from my lip. Yes, it’s a pain to schedule the appointment when you are busy. And yes, there is a small amount of discomfort. But 2 pre-cancerous spots stopped in their tracks.” Brown concluded her post with the hashtags “Worth it,” #skincancerprevention, #maketheappointment, #theworldneedsyou, and #yourfamilyneedsyou.

In 2021, Brown disclosed that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. Through an Instagram post, the reality TV personality shared that viewers had observed a blemish above her lip in scenes from Sister Wives. Prompted by this, she sought medical attention, leading to the diagnosis of a non-malignant form of skin cancer.

Janelle Brown on passing of son, Garrison Brown

Janelle and Kody Brown, stars of Sister Wives, are mourning the loss of their son, Garrison, at the age of 25. TMZ reported on Tuesday that Garrison passed away in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he had been living alone since moving out of the family residence after the pandemic.

According to TMZ, authorities responded to a report of Garrison's death at his home and discovered him deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Garrison's brother Gabriel was the one who found him, as per the Flagstaff PD. The authorities stated that Garrison's death is being investigated as a suicide, with no suspicion of foul play.

In response to the tragic news, Garrison's mother, Janelle, confirmed his passing on Instagram. She shared two pictures of her son and wrote, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison Brown was introduced to television audiences as a child through TLC's long-running reality show, Sister Wives, which followed the lives of Kody Brown, his four wives, and their 18 children over 18 seasons. Kody and Janelle Brown, who had six children together, announced their separation in 2022. The news reportedly had a significant impact on their children, particularly Garrison, as acknowledged by Janelle herself.

