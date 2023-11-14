Sister Wives star Meri Brown says she realizes she's 'not too shabby of a person' after divorce from Kody

Meri Brown has emerged strong post her divorce from Kody Brown after a marriage of three decades. The Sister Wives star has a new-found sense of confidence. In an exclusive interview with People, the star opened up about how she feels “very confident” and has learned “how to create safe boundaries” after the divorce which happened last year.

The 52-year-old opened up to People Magazine and shared that she felt like a "pretty amazing person". Brown added, “I'm pretty badass, just going to say it. And I am very confident and I know what I'm worthy of and I am a very good business person and I know how to create safe boundaries around myself. And, yeah, it's pretty good. I'm not too shabby of a person." In the interview, she disclosed, “People are always telling me, you don't know what you're worth. You have no value. Just really derogatory about me. And it's like, 'No. Actually, I know what I'm worth, and I know what my value is, and I know what my values are,'" she clarifies. “And this is why I worked to try to save my marriage for so long.”

The TV personality added, “A lot of people look at it as, because I waited so long [to end the marriage], it means I have no confidence. It's like, maybe look at it the other way, I do have confidence, and that's why I waited so long to figure it out. So I think that's a huge, huge misconception.” She revealed that before making the final decision to split from Kody in December 2022, she, “100 percent gave it my all.” She added, “I did everything in my power that I could do. And if I would've walked away any sooner, there would've always been a question in my mind of did I do everything that I can do? But I'm very confident knowing that I did everything that I could do, and I'm very at peace with the timing of it and how it all played out.”

Reflecting on how she wishes that she would have done some things differently, she said, “There's definitely things in the past three decades that I would've done different, different conversations that I would've had. But I mean, hindsight's 20/20, right? You don't know until you know, and there are a lot of things I didn't know, Kody didn't know, all of us didn't know 20 years ago, 30 years ago.”

However, Brown concluded by saying that she was, “proud of myself” and the “person that I am.” She finally shared, “It's just sad to me that he couldn't see that there is value to, you know, three decades of history.”

