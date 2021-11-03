Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown SPLIT after 25 years: We ask for your kindness

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown have split. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine, 49, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 2.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” She noted in the caption, “Thanks for your understanding and compassion! #journey #hope #change #changeisgood #changeisscary.” However, Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, are the couple's children.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, as per Page Six, Christine has complained on the programme, which will begin its 16th season later this month, about feeling unsupported by Kody, despite the fact that his previous wives get along well with him. “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” she confessed during the Season 15 finale. “I don’t wanna.” Kody and Christine were never officially married, but they had an unofficial relationship that they referred to as a "spiritual union."

However, Kody married his first wife, Meri Brown, lawfully in 1990, but they split on paper in 2014, allowing him to legally marry Robyn Brown a few months later. Kody also maintains an unauthorised "spiritual union" with his fourth "wife," Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown remains the only spouse to which Kody is legally wed.

