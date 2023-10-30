Sister Wives: What are Janelle, Meri and Christine upto after their split from Kody?

Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown are known for being on the TV show Sister Wives, but they've gone through some big changes in recent years. They used to be married to Kody Brown, but not anymore. Their journey in the reality TV world started in 2010, but their connection with Kody goes back even further to the 1990s. Kody first married Meri in 1990, then Janelle in 1993, and Christine in 1994. In the beginning, their polygamous family was happy and filled with love, but things changed when Kody married a fourth wife, Robyn Brown. This caused a lot of problems in their family. Now Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown have all left Kody and living their best life.

ALSO READ: Sister Wives: A complete guide to the cast, seasons and more

Meri's new life

Meri was the first wife, and her life has changed a lot. After living near Kody for more than 30 years, she's started to explore new places and have more adventures. In 2023, she even went to Disneyland with her friend, Blair. She looked really happy in the pictures she posted. She also went to New York City with her friend Jenn and had a great time. Meri seems happier and more youthful now, wearing cool outfits and focusing on her hair and makeup. She's found new friends who care about her, and they're making her life better.

ALSO READ: Sister Wives season 18, episode 10: Recap and the most startling moments

Janelle's journey to happiness

Janelle has also turned her life around. After being married to Kody for 30 years, she's now focusing on her friendships and creating new happy memories. She recently went to Hawaii with friends, and she looked really excited in the pictures she shared. She said she was enjoying herself on the beach, which sounds amazing. In September, she visited Las Vegas and had a great time hanging out with friends. Janelle is reconnecting with her kids and friends whom she couldn't spend time with before. She's free to live life on her terms now, and she's loving it.

ALSO READ: Sister Wives: Where to watch Meri Brown starrer Season 17? Here's everything we know

Christine's new start

Christine's life has changed the most since leaving Kody. She wasn't happy in the last five years of her marriage. She didn't feel any love from Kody, and her polygamous relationship was tightly connected to her religion, making things even more complicated. But Christine realized that she deserved to be happy. She divorced Kody and focused on her health and happiness. In 2023, she tried modern dating and found David Woolley. They made a lot of great memories in a short time and even got engaged. After spending a wonderful year with David, they got married in October. Christine proved that you're never too old to find love, and she's really happy with David.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sister Wives Season 18: Where and how to watch TLC's reality series? Release date, synopsis, and more

Janelle, Meri, and Christine have been sharing their happiness and positivity on social media. In September 2023, Meri posted a picture of herself with the quote, "You are worthy." Janelle and Christine are also doing well professionally and inspiring lots of people on social media. They are still close friends and often promote their fitness products online. They recently appeared on People Magazine and talked about their story, showing that even a failed relationship can't stop them from being successful and happy.

Janelle, Meri, and Christine have been through a lot of changes, but they are much happier now. They stand as symbols of empowerment and resilience, proving that happiness can be found after difficult life changes. Their stories are inspiring and give hope to others who may be going through tough times. They're living their lives to the fullest and spreading positivity. Their journeys continue to show us that finding joy and contentment is always possible, no matter what challenges we face.

ALSO READ: 'I don't like who I am': Sister Wives star Kody Brown on facing his darkest parts and 'just be the devil'