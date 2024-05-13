Sibling Glam: Kylie and Kendall Jenner Strike a Pose Together Post Las Vegas Event

Summertime vibes are getting hotter again thanks to Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner.

Kendall, 28, supported her younger sister Kylie, 26, during an event promoting 818 Tequila and Kylie's new vodka soda drink, Sprinter, hosted at Marquee in Las Vegas. The pair maintained it stylish and timeless in a classic sisterly fashion. On Friday, May 10, Kendall looked stunning in a strapless little black dress, and Kylie posted pictures from their glitzy outing to her Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Kylie went for a stylish look, wearing a figure-hugging red latex tank dress that hung below her knees.

On Instagram, Kylie posted a carousel photo of them connecting as sisters and said, "Sister work day @drinksprinter @drink818." The couple's selfies and a video of their outdoor-style picture shoot were posted on the social media platform.

Khloé Kardashian, their elder sister, had to weigh in, saying, "Yep… You two are perfect," demonstrating the loving nature of the family.

Kylie and Kendall serve up drinks at Marquee's summer kickoff event

Following their stunning appearance at the Met Gala, Kylie and Kendall Jenner wasted no time in getting involved as bartenders for Marquee's summer kickoff party. On May 10, Marquee's Instagram Stories showed the sisters in action, mixing cocktails and giving fans toasts.

Their recent presentation at the renowned Met Gala in New York City starkly contrasted this setting. The event's theme, The Garden of Time, was inspired by the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Kylie looked stunning in a pale pink Oscar de la Renta gown.

Debate arises over Kendall Jenner's Alexander McQueen look at Givenchy Haute Couture

Wearing an Alexander McQueen fall 1999 costume for Givenchy haute couture, Kendall Jenner made waves at the Met Gala. According to Vogue, she claimed to be the first person to wear the black gown, which sparked an online controversy about her decision.

The gown's timeless elegance and distinctive history drew attention, especially with its elaborate beading and scalloped back detail. Jenner's claim that no human had ever worn the item before gave it an interesting new twist and sparked debates about its history and relevance in the fashion industry.

