Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants alum Amber Tamblyn voices support for Britney Spears amid conservatorship

Amber Tamblyn recently expressed her sympathies and voiced support for Britney Spears amidst her conservatorship battle with her family.

Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star Amber Tamblyn recently voiced her support for pop icon Britney Spears, who shared her heartbreaking struggles from her conservatorship in public recently. Speaking to The New York Times, Tamblyn, 38, expressed that while her situation wasn’t as bad as Britney, she did “experience a small taste of what” the pop star has gone through.

Amber said that when her career kicked off, her dad stepped in as her co-manager and her mom served as her business manager. “At 21, I starred in a hit TV show called Joan of Arcadia, and from that point forward, I began making real, substantial money — money that made a big difference for my family. When that shift took place, my parents stepped in to help manage it all. My father acted as my co-manager, and my mother managed my finances. My money paid for our vacations, dinners out, and sometimes even the bills. When it finally came time to disentangle our personal and professional relationships, it was deeply painful for all three of us,” she told the publishing.

Amber noted that Britney is way more famous than her and also she hasn’t “experienced anything comparable to the scale of abuse she seems to have endured over the years.” “Still, there are some parallels. Having seen some of the complications and consequences that come with finding fame and financial success at a young age, I can attest to how challenging this combination of factors can be to navigate, even for those with the best of intentions. I also know how much potential they have to turn toxic, and how vulnerable they can make a young woman,” she said.

Amber praised Britney for speaking up about what she’s through. “As someone who has experienced a small taste of what Britney has gone through, I know that what she has done is a profoundly radical act — one that I hope will ripple through the bodies and bank accounts of women across industries for generations to come. By speaking up, she has reminded us that our autonomy, both bodily and fiscal, is worth fighting for,” she said.

