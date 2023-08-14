Sitting in Bars with Cake: Get a Slice With Yara Shahidi in New Trailer; Know cast, plot, and release date

Sitting In Bars With Cake is a romance film on Prime Video based on Audrey Shulman's popular blog and subsequent book. It depicts the narrative of a shy single woman who finds it difficult to meet men and turns to baking for assistance. Sitting in Bars with Cake is a romp through some of Los Angeles' most delightful watering spots, as well as a celebration of baking, female companionship, and finding emotional fulfillment in the most unexpected locations. Here's all you need to know about Prime Video's Sitting In Bars With Cake.

Sitting In Bars With a cake Plot and Trailer

Sitting In Bars With Cake is based on genuine events and follows Jane, a quiet young woman who is unlucky in love. Then, one day, she walks into a pub with a cake she cooked for her closest friend's birthday and finds herself surrounded by men. She's convinced it's a coincidence, but her friend Corinne convinces her to spend a year baking and then carrying the cakes into bars, a practice known as cakebarring, in the hopes of finding true love and growing confidence. And it rapidly affects her life in ways she never expected. Corinne receives a life-altering condition during their year of cakebarring, and the duo face a battle unlike any they've faced before.

We're trying not to cry, but here we are, watching the Sitting in Bars With Cake trailer and wishing we could contact our best buddy. We want to look after the individuals we care about and show them that they are important to us. We'd even like to make a cake. Though we're a little perplexed about the cake, we do know that everything serves a purpose. Who would eat a cake from a stranger? We're not sure, but what do we know? We'd be too scared.

We'll have to pick up the book from which it was adapted because this appears too good to be true. We enjoy an emotional story, and we adore these actors.

Sitting In Bars With Cake Cast and release date

The original book Sitting In Bars With Cake is about author Audrey Shulman's search to find love through cakebarring; however, in the film, Yara Shahidi’s primary character based on Audrey is called Jane. Meanwhile, Odessa A'zion (Hellraiser) plays Jane's friend Corinne in Sitting In Bars With Cake, who urges Jane to spend a year 'cakebarring' in order to meet Mr. Right.

Look for iconic singer and actress Bette Midler (Beaches, The Rose, Hocus Pocus, and The First Wives Club), who will appear as a guest star but whose character has not yet been revealed. Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Ron Livingston (The Flash), Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble), and Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building) make appearances. The cast also includes Martha Kelly from Euphoria, Adina Porter from American Horror Story: Cult, Navid Negahban from The Old Man, Simone Recasner from The Big Leap, Will Ropp from The Fallout, and Charlie Morgan Patton from Jesus Revolution. The identities of the characters are still unknown. Sitting In Bars With Cake will be available on Prime Video on September 8, 2023.

