Skai Jackson Welcomes Her First Child With Boyfriend; Actress Rolls Announcement Via Social Media Post

Skai Jackson reportedly welcomed a new member to her clan! The actress and her boyfriend, whom she has not identified in public, have been blessed with their first child together. The Disney alum shared this wholesome news on her social media account.

The Man In The Van star took to her Instagram on January 26, Sunday, and shared a picture of what seems to be her hands alongside the newborn baby’s. In the photo, both of them have worn the same clothing.

She captioned the post that read, "Kasai,” alongside a teddy bear and a brown heart-shaped emoji. As far as other details go, she has kept the information about her child’s birthdate or gender under wraps as of now.

Since her childhood, Jackson has been consistent with wowing the audience with her works, including her role as Zuri Ross in Jessie and its Spinn Off-Bunk'd. Her other incredible works also included Sheroes, Man In The Van, The Watsons Go To Birmingham, and many more.

Apart from that, in the year 2020, she also appeared on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, where she made sure to blow everyone’s minds with her amazing dancing skills

The actress’s fans were surprised when the news about her pregnancy was confirmed by People magazine. At that time, the performer expressed to the publication, “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life—embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!”

As she prepared to take to motherhood, she also bonded with Kiya Cole, her own mother, who raised the actress as a single parent, per the publication.

Back in February 2023, Jackson told people that her mother always taught her to “stand up” for herself, for what she believes in, and “fight” for what is correct. She also expressed her gratitude to her mother for that, as she said that because of her, she “probably wouldn't have a lot of the confidence that I do now."

