‘Skins on fire. Hard to breathe’, Andrew Tate claims to be ‘poisoned’ after only drinking water and coffee

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s house in Romania was raided by the authorities in December 2022 which led to his detention along with few other people.

Tate has shared various aspects of his life in detention on social media, including the horrific conditions that they have been forced to deal with in jail. Now, the controversial influencer claims that he has been poisoned through a series of tweets. Here is everything to know about the same.

Is Andrew Tate poisoned?

Through a series of tweets on April 27, 2023, Andrew Tate said that he was suffering through numerous symptoms that he claims could be due to some sort of poison and allergies.

In the tweets, Tate also posted a video where influencers can be heard having trouble breathing along with the photos that show red skin and swollen face. Andrew wrote in now deleted tweets, ‘Face swollen. Blood pressure is through the roof. Skins on fire. Hard to breathe. Some sort of severe reaction or poison. Only had coffee and water so far today. All appeared in the last 5mins’.

In a third reply, Andrew Tate’s manager or another employee said that the influencer does not have any allergies and this has never happened before. They added, ‘Has only had water and coffee today. Either an insect bite or some matrix attack insanity in his bottled water. He’s refusing doctors and is focusing on tea and breathing’.

Fans reaction

After Andrew Tate’s tweets, his followers were concerned about the influencer's well-being while some people made fun of blaming ‘The Matrix’. One fan wrote Tate to have some faith as Jesus Christ is with him while other followers accused the influencer of pulling the publicity stunt.

