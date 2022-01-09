Skins star Kaya Scodelario welcomes second child with husband Benjamin Walker: You made it here little one

Kaya Scodelario and her husband, Benjamin Walker, just welcomed their second child. The 29-year-old actress, whose credits include "Skins" and the "Maze Runner" movie, released a picture of the couple's new arrival on Instagram on Saturday, January 5.

“You made it here little one. Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home,” she wrote in the caption to the photo, taken shortly after the delivery. In a second image posted to her Instagram Story, Scodelario grins while laying in bed. She wrote over the photo, "It takes a special kind of person to keep you laughing during labour … I love you @findthewalker," tagging her husband. She added, "Ps. Giving birth is insane. Pay women equally you bastards."

Scodelario announced her and Walker's pregnancy in September, when she uploaded a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. Scodelario was wearing a tropical print dress and held her stomach in the photo. She wrote in the caption, "I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppies and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it," before adding, "but then I realized that I'M WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now."

As per PEOPLE, Scodelario gave birth to her first child, whose name she and Walker have chosen to keep confidential, in December 2016. The pair, who met on the set of The Moon and The Sun in 2014, married a year later, in 2015.

