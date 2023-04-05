Skip and Loafer: How to watch the anime? Release date, time, streaming details and more

Skip and Loafer is one of the most highly anticipated anime and with the premiere of its first episode it seems that the series is going to live up to the expectations.

The first episode of Skip and Loafer has garnered significant praises from the audience and great reviews. The dancing in the opening theme of the anime has made it relatable for the people as the characters quickly grow on the audience.

Here is everything that we need to know about the anime Skip and Loafer ranging from release date, streaming details, to time, and plot.

How to watch Skip and Loafer?

The first episode of Skip and Loafer premiered on April 4, 2023 in Japan. This anime series can be streamed on Crunchyrolls. All the upcoming new episodes of this anime series will be released on the same streaming service. The tagline of Crunchyrolls for Skip and Loafer is, ‘A country mouse enters a top-tier Tokyo high school and learns the new life of the city!’.

Skip and Loafer Plot

Iwakura Mitsumi is an excellent student who always dreamed about leaving her small town. She wants to go to a prestigious university and make positive changes in the world. However, being increasingly focused on her goals, Mitsumi fails to prepare for the very different big city life which awaits her in a Tokyo high school. At first she struggles to make friends in her new high school but eventually Mitsumi befriends Shima Sousuke who is laid-back in contrast to the former's over-prepared nature. Skip and Loafer follows the story of this naïve girl and whether she will be able to make it big in Tokyo with Shima by her side.

