Skull Island: When did adult animated adventure drama release? Here's everything we know about Netflix series

Adult animated adventure series Skull Island made its premiere recently and fans of the MonsterVerse are excited to see the newest installment in the franchise. Here is everything you need to know about Skull Island, the recent addition to the shared fictional universe and multimedia franchise including the release date, synopsis, cast, and other details.

Skull Island release date and synopsis

Skull Island was released on Thursday, June 22, 2023, on Netflix. It is the fifth installment in the media franchise and fictional universe MonsterVerse. Created by Brian Duffield, Skull Island is the first animated project and the first television series in the popular franchise. The official synopsis of the 8-episode fantasy television series reads, "Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures, including Kong, the giant ape who rules the island." All eight episodes premiered on the same date.

ALSO READ: Rurouni Kenshin trailer out: When is Japanese anime releasing? Here's what we know about manga adaptation

Skull Island episodes, cast, and more

The episodes of Skull Island are around 20-26 minutes long and have been directed and written by Duffield. The titles are Maritime Pilot; The Last Blank Spot on the Map; What's Up, Croc; Breakfast Fit for a Kong; Doggone It; Terms of Endearment' You're Not a King, You're Just a Stupid Animal; and You'll Never Catch a Monkey That Way. Set in the early 90s, the series has a talented cast of voice actors. The main trio features Nicolas Cantu as Charlie, Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet as Mike, and Mae Whitman as Annie.

Other cast additions include Betty Gilpin as Irene and Benjamin Bratt as Cap. The first teaser for Skull Island was released on May 23, 2022, while the full trailer was released on June 9, 2023. The anime television series was first announced in January 2021. Best friends Charlie and Mike sail out across the South Pacific and stumble across a girl named Annie. After a sea monster attacks their boat, the teenagers get stranded on the mysterious Skull Island.

Not only is the island home to several dangerous creatures, but is also ruled by the ape, King Kong. Skull Island serves as a prequel to the 2017 film but is a stand-alone series. Apart from the recently released series, the MonsterVerse consists of the five Godzilla films. In January 2022, another television series in the franchise was announced titled Godzilla and the Titans. As the name suggests, the Apple TV+ live-action adaptation features Godzilla and the Titans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vinland Saga: Will there be a season three of anime series? Here's everything we know about manga adaptation