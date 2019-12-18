Skyfall director feels making James Bond film is about survival; Is dying to see Daniel Craig's No Time To Die

Skyfall director Sam Mendes confesses that making a James Bond movie is a nerve-racking experience. He also shares his thoughts on No Time To Die.

There is no denying that James Bond movies rain moolah at the box office. While the box office winning franchise sees no stopping, even after Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, director Sam Mendes confesses making a James Bond movie is no walk in the park. The filmmaker has been at the helm of two Bond movies – Skyfall and Spectre – and feels that the expectations surrounding these Bond movies put a lot of pressure on the filmmaker involved in the James Bond movie.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Mendes spilled the beans on the making of a James Bond movie and hinted that he is not ready to return for a third maddening experience. "When I think of them my stomach churns. It’s just so hard. You feel like the England football manager. You think, if I win, I’ll survive. If I lose, I’ll be pilloried. There is no victory. Just survival," he confessed.

Skyfall was one of the most James Bond movie in the franchise. The movie had a box office haul of $1.1 billion to become the highest-grossing Bond movie ever.

ALSO READ: Sam Heughan to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond after No Time To Die? Outlander star addresses rumours

While he doesn't intend to return to the franchise, Mendes is excited about Craig's final run as the James Bond in No Time To Die. "I can’t wait (for No Time to Die),” he told CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast. "I’ll be there at the premiere. It’s my friends. I’m proud of a lot of them and I cast a lot of them. I look at the trailer -- there’s Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw -- I cast all of them. It’s a little bit like my bunch. So I feel possessive and very supportive of them. So yeah, I’m certainly going to be able to enjoy it,” he said.

Check out the No Time To Die Trailer below:

Are you excited to watch No Time To Die? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More