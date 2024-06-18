Slim Thug Expresses Interest In Megan Thee Stallion After Houston Concert; Says THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs.

Megan Thee Stallion has got herself an admirer. The rapper’s electrifying Houston show for her Hot Girl Summer Tour this weekend was a huge success, boasting two sold-out shows in her home city. While fans would agree on Megan’s contagious charm, rapper Slim Thug was a bit too hooked on the star.

Moments after the show, the veteran rapper took to his social media to confess his interest in Megan Thee Stallion. Thug even asked his fans to advise him if he stood a chance with her.

Slim Thug is charmed by Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, 29, performed a sold-out Houston Night One show at Toyota Center on Friday, June 14, kicking off the Texas leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour. Turning up the heat, her show included guest performances by Houston-based rappers Lil Keke, Bun B, and Slim Thug. During his set, the latter staged his hit 2004 track, Still Tippin’ alongside Stallion grooving to the beats.

Slim Thug, 43, was impressed by the three-time Grammy winner as he took to his Instagram to discuss his chances with her, soon after the Houston concert. “What yall think I got a chance or naw?” the Bad Man rapper wrote in the caption while sharing a snippet of his Still Tippin’ performance.

The video also featured Lil Keke, 48, briefly which Slim Thug highlighted further in the caption. He joked that the South Side rapper was interrupting his moment with Stallion. “PS: Yall see how @donke713 in our pic. Southside always in the way,” he added.

Lil Keke rapped his popular single, South Side while Bun B put up a show with his anthem, Int’l Players Anthem. Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour kickstarted on 14 May in Minneapolis and is scheduled until next month, with the last show set for Washington D.C. on 27 July.

Megan Thee Stallion asks fans to stop smoking in her concert

Stallion did not hesitate to stop fans from smoking weed during her Saturday night concert in Houston. The rapper took a moment to address the issue mid-performance, although jokingly, and said she did not want to get influenced by the drug. “I said don’t blow that weed by me. I don’t want to be high. If I get high, the show is over,” the Savage rapper ranted during the show.

A video of the rapper expressing her stance against weed smoking in her concert is now going viral on the internet, with fans pouring in mixed reactions. Most suggest that Stallion had the right to speak against it if it was interrupting her show, per Billboard. “There was no threatening and it’s her right to suggest people at HER concert keep it away from her,” one fan stated on X whereas another was mad at a girl in front of them who was “smoking at the concert.”

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to drop her third upcoming studio album, Megan on June 28, a day after her Hot Girl Summer Tour concludes.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

