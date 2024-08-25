Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Reveals He Is Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Scary Bonfire Explosion Incident

Slipknot's Sid Wilson is recovering from severe burns sustained during a bonfire explosion on his farm. The musician, known for his intense performances, detailed his injuries and recovery process in a series of Instagram videos. Despite the severity of his injuries, Wilson assured fans that he would return to tour soon.

Sid Wilson, who is married to Kelly Osbourne, said the accident happened while he was working on his farm. In a video posted on August 23, Wilson described how a bonfire exploded, causing severe burns to his face and arms.

"Hey everybody, I had an explosion in my face," he said as he lay in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen tube. "I’m okay. I’m gonna be okay. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms."

Wilson revealed that his brows were charred, his mouth was blistered, and his arms were severely burned. Despite his condition, he remained optimistic, telling fans, "I’m alright, and I don’t care what it takes, but I’m gonna see you on tour."

Wilson showed the extent of his injuries in the videos, which included lip swelling and arm burns. Throughout the recordings, medical personnel could be seen treating his wounds, taking his vital signs, and instructing him to sit up and breathe. "You can see the phone shaking. That’s ‘cause I am holding it, and I am shaking," he stated.

To ensure Wilson's recovery, he was transferred to another medical facility with better burn treatment equipment. "Worst part’s my arms. They’re gonna shave my head, so say goodbye to the long hair. It’s going bye-bye," he said, acknowledging the accident's impact on his appearance. Wilson reassured his followers by saying, "I’m okay… I’m a trooper. Not exactly, but I’m hanging in there pretty good."

Wilson responded to fans' questions about how he sustained the burns, clarifying that the incident occurred while he was working on his farm rather than during a show.

He explained that the bonfire still had some leftover flames when it spontaneously ignited. "I got a little whoosh—fire," Wilson said, describing the explosion. Despite the frightening experience, he was determined to continue his upcoming performances.

Slipknot has several shows planned for the coming weeks, including stops in California, Oklahoma, Washington, and Indiana. Wilson made it clear that his injuries would not prevent him from carrying out these commitments. "I'll be in L.A.—this ain't gonna stop me," he said, alluding to the band's sold-out shows on September 13 and 14.

The band is also scheduled to perform at the Rocklahoma event on September 1. As of now, the band's website does not state whether any of these shows will be rescheduled due to Wilson's recovery.

