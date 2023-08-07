Slotherhouse: When will the horror movie release? Date, plot, trailer and more

Slotherhouse isn’t a sloth comedy; it’s a sloth horror comedy. The very first trailer is laughably lighthearted, with one of the world’s slowest creatures serving as a bloodsucker.Horror comedies are becoming increasingly popular among the growing community of horror enthusiasts. In the past year alone, we have been treated to the cinematic masterpiece Cocaine Bear, as well as a dark reimagining of familiar and beloved children's characters in the film Winnie the pooh: blood and honey. The Grinch is another well-known children's character that has entered the public domain, and has been transformed into a more sinister version.

Slotherhouse:Release date and trailer

Slotherhouse is set to be released in theaters on August 30th, but it will only be showing in a few select locations around the US. It looks like Slotherhouse is coming out on the internet sometime around the end of September, probably around Halloween.

Meanwhile, the trailer was released on Wednesday (2nd August) and it shows a bunch of young women living together in a sorority house. The sloth is slowly eating them one by one. One of the girls took it in because she thought it was cute and friendly. So, this is a warning to everyone.

On the other hand, the trailer shows the sloth hiding in the shower and lunging at one girl while she's holding a pink sponge. Then, in another scene, it frowns while hiding among the girls' soft toys.

All about Slotherhouse

The story of Slotherhouse follows college junior Emily Young who is determined to do whatever it takes to get elected as a president. Instead of any of the typical gimmicks that come with running such a successful campaign, like custom t-shirts and buttons, she finds herself in a situation where she has to adopt this wild sloth as her new mascot. With help from a man with bad intentions, the sloth is welcomed into her sisterhood house and given the name Alpha.

At first, things seem to be going swimmingly for Alpha, who is getting tons of attention and photo shoots from other sorority sisters at an influencer’s level. However, Alpha takes its sweet time to reveal its true killer side, and one by one, kills her sorority sisters. As the victims start to decompose, Emily must figure out what caused Alpha to turn violent and how to stop it before she kills again.

