Slow Horses : Find out the release date, trailer, cast plot and more of the most popular British spy series

Apple TV+ is ready to launch the third season of the popular British spy series Slow Horses. The show is based on the Slough House book series written by British novelist Mick Herron.

While the first two seasons were adapted from the books Slow Horses and Dead Lion, the third season will be based on Real Tigers, with a fourth season in the works adapted from Spook Street. If you're eagerly awaiting the new season and want to know more about what's coming up in Slow Horses Season 3, this guide has all the information you need.

What's Slow Horses about?

The series revolves around a group of MI5 agents who were previously disgraced and sent to work in the uneventful department of Slough House. However, when a major conspiracy unfolds, these agents, led by their grumpy chief, Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman), decide to prove their worth.

Upon its premiere in 2022, Slow Horses quickly gained popularity among both fans and critics, with Gary Oldman's performance as a grumpy, disgruntled agent receiving special praise. Season 2 also received positive reviews, and the show was renewed for third and fourth seasons ahead of its second season's premiere. While the filming for the third season has been completed, work on the fourth season is currently in progress, promising new characters, mysteries, and thrills.

When is Slow Horses going to Be Released?

The third season of Slow Horses will premiere on December 1, 2023, with two new episodes. Following the premiere, one new episode will be released every Friday until December 29. You can watch or re-watch the first two seasons on Apple TV+

What's the Plot of Slow Horses?

Slow Horses Season 3 is based on Mick Herron's third book in the Slough House series, Real Tigers. Once again, Jackson Lamb is out in the field chasing a mystery. However, life has other plans for him, and as soon as he tries to return to his comfort zone, he faces unexpected challenges. In this season, when Catherine suddenly goes missing, Lamb and his team will put their lives at risk to find her and uncover a rogue agent. The season promises another thrilling adventure as Lamb sets aside his resentments and gets down to business.

Watch the Slow Horses Season 3 Trailer

A full trailer for Season 3 was released on November 7, 2023, providing a more detailed look at the upcoming season.

How many episodes will be in Slow Horses?

The first two seasons of Slow Horses each consisted of six episodes, with a runtime ranging from 41 to 53 minutes per episode. While the episode guide for Season 3 has not been revealed yet, it is expected to follow the same format with six episodes. Like the first two seasons, Season 3 is likely to premiere with two episodes, followed by weekly releases of each new episode.

Here's the star cast of The Slow Horses

Slow Horses is known for its quirky ensemble cast and their outstanding performances. The main cast members who have been driving the series from the beginning will return. This includes Academy Award-winning actor Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the grumpy chief of Slough House, and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, the rookie who quickly earns recognition within the team.

Other returning cast members include Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright, Freddie Fox as MI5 agent James Spider Webb, and Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper. Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Kadiff Kirwan, who joined the cast in Season 2, will also return.

In addition to the returning cast, the third season will introduce new characters. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, known for his role in "Gangs of London," will join the series for Season 3 and continue through Season 4. He plays Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul. Season 4 will also see newcomers including Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis, and there's a possibility that some of them may appear in Season 3.

