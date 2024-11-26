Slumdog Millionaire 2: Will There Be a Sequel Movie? Find Out as Bridge7 Acquires Oscar-Winner's Rights

Slumdog Millionaire 2 is possibly in the works as Bridge7, a newly formed Los Angeles-based production company, has acquired the rights to the sequel of the Oscar-winning movie of 2008, as well as the television rights. Producer Swati Shetty and CAA agent Grant Kessman are behind Bridge7, which marked their first major acquisition from Celador, the U.K.-based production company.

Slumdog Millionaire, starring Dev Patel in his breakout role alongside Freida Pinto, helmed by Danny Boyle, was an international hit in 2008. It bagged eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Score among them.

For the unversed, Patel played Jamal with Pinto as Latika, telling the story of Jamal, who tries his luck in India's version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Jamal's ascension to the top of the game show is interwoven with flashbacks to his childhood, but the poignant narrative of survival and love against the backdrop of the warring city of Mumbai hovers over everything. The film also features appearances of Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Mahur Mittal.

Celador International’s Chairman, Paul Smith, stated, "I am delighted that Swati and Grant have chosen the Slumdog sequel to launch their newly formed company. Celador looks forward to working with Bridge7 as the next chapter of Jamal’s journey of discovery unfolds on the screen."

As per Deadline, the sequel will tell what happens in the next chapter of Jamal's life, though it is not known whether any of the original cast members will reprise their roles. Shetty and Kessman said they were excited about the sequel, highlighting that it is a timeless story with a universal appeal.

In a statement, they said, "Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, and Slumdog Millionaire is undoubtedly one of them. Its narrative is universal, cutting across cultural and geographical lines, and it embodies the kind of stories we love—ones that bridge entertainment with profound human experiences."

While Kessman offers significant industry experience from having been a longtime CAA agent, Shetty comes with 25 years of career as a producer, with her most recent project being Netflix's Wedding Season. A release date for Slumdog Millionaire 2 is not yet known, but keep an eye out here for further updates.

