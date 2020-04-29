Slumdog Millionaire's Danny Boyle on Irrfan Khan: A studio executive asked me to 'get that guy'

Irrfan Khan starrer Slumdog Millionaire's director Danny Boyle has paid tribute to the late actor in an interview. He also recalls Irrfan's contribution towards the movie's success.

Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise has left everyone in deep shock. The actor had garnered critical acclaim for his work not only at the national level but also at international levels. Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle has recently paid tribute to the late actor in an interview with BBC. He recalls how Irrfan’s contribution was equally significant for the movie’s success at the Oscars. As Boyle himself admits, the late actor had a very minor role to play in the movie.

The filmmaker further states that it wasn’t a huge role but Irrfan finally guided the audience with his dignity, charm, grace, intelligence, and calmness. The most interesting part revealed by Danny Boyle is how a studio executive suggested him to get Irrfan for Slumdog Millionaire before being a part of the movie himself. The director recalls the words 'get that guy ' while speaking of the same. He does not rule out the fact that the late actor had a pivotal role to play in the making of the Academy award-winning movie.

For the unversed, Irrfan portrayed the role of a cop in the movie who gets the responsibility of detaining the lead actor on charges of cheating. And as revealed by Danny Boyle, the Angrezi Medium actor nailed this role with perfection. Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, 29th April 2020 post succumbing to colon infection. His funeral rites have been performed at the Versova Kabristan situation in Mumbai in the presence of his family members and other closed ones. The actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital some time back. He had also lost his mother Saeeda Begum a few days back.

