Small Things Like These: What is Cillian Murphy upcoming film about? Release date, plot, cast and more

Cillian Murphy is set to lead the cast in the film adaptation of Claire Keegan's novel, Small Things Like These. The historical fiction delves into unexpected secrets within a town convent during the backdrop of Christmas 1985.

The stellar cast of Small Things Like These

Cillian Murphy takes on the role of Bill Furlong, a loving father uncovering hidden truths in the town's convent. Joining him are Ciarán Hinds and Emily Watson, though their specific characters have not been revealed yet. Murphy's prior works include A Quiet Place Part II, Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, and more recently the box office superhit Oppenheimer. Hinds' previous work includes 2022's The Wonder, 2021's Belfast, and playing Steppenwolf in both versions of the DC Extended Universe film Justice League. Watson is known for her roles in 2022's God's Creatures, 2018's The Happy Prince, and 2017's On Chesil Beach.

Adaptation details and production team of Small Things Like These

Small Things Like These, written by Claire Keegan and published in 2021, is going to be directed by Tim Mielants, known for his previous work on Peaky Blinders. The screenplay is written by Enda Walsh. The film's production involves prominent figures like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Claire Keegan herself, ensuring a powerhouse collaboration.

Release date for Small Things Like These

The release date for Small Things Like These has not been announced yet. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Cillian Murphy back on screen, especially after his impressive role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer movie. Small Things Like These was filmed in Ireland in March 2023, hinting that it might possibly be released towards the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.

With an intriguing premise and an ensemble of talented actors, Small Things Like These promises to capture the complexities of love and secrecy against the backdrop of a convent. Murphy's enthusiasm for the project is palpable, and the involvement of respected industry figures like Affleck and Damon heightens the anticipation for this upcoming cinematic venture.

