Smallville star Tom Welling & wife Jessica welcome second baby; Introduce son Rocklin Von in first photo

Tom Welling and Jessica Rose Lee have become parents again as they welcomed a baby on Sunday.

Actor Tom Welling and his wife Jessica Rose Lee welcomed have become parents again. The couple welcomed their second baby, son Rocklin Von and shared the happy announcement over Instagram on Sunday. Welling's wife Jessica shared the first pictures of their son and wrote in the caption, "Rocklin Von, welcome to your family", thus also introducing his name to the world.

Commenting on his wife's post, The Smallville actor expressed his happiness on welcoming their son and wrote, "Pure joy." Jessica also shared a few more pictures of their little one on her Instagram story including one with their older son Thomson Wylde along with the new baby.

With another gorgeous photo where she is holding the baby close to her, Jessica wrote, "He's here." Tom and Jessica had confirmed their pregnancy news via Instagram as she shared a picture of Welling smiling as he held the ultrasound images.

Check out Jessica Rose Lee's post introducing son:

Jessica and Tom Welling tied the knot in 2019 and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November last year. Welling said "Lucky Me" as he had wished his wife on their first wedding anniversary on Instagram.

Unlike many celebrity couples who try to maintain their children's privacy, Jessica and Tom have been quite open on Instagram and have shared pictures of their older son, Thomson Wylde on Instagram, hence it's no surprise that the couple shared their new baby's gorgeous first photo too.

Jessica had been active on social media during her second pregnancy and had shared pictures of herself flaunting her gorgeous baby bump.

