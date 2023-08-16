'Smart business woman': Fans appreciate Selena Gomez for launching brow gel after Hailey Bieber-Kylie Jenner TikTok drama

Selena Gomez continues to remain in the news: be it for her Instagram selfies, her upcoming album, her beauty brand Rare Beauty, her reconciliation with best friend Francia Raisa, and of course the never-ending online drama with Hailey and Justin Bieber. The 31-year-old now clubbed two of these things and fans are appreciating her for being a smart businesswoman.

Gomez launched a new product under Rare Beauty and it happens to be a brow gel which netizens seem to think is a dig at the Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner eyebrow drama that happened a few months ago. Here's why fans think monetizing the supposed feud is a smart business decision on the singer's end and what Gomez said about the product launch.

Selena Gomez launches brow gel after Hailey Bieber-Kylie Jenner drama

Gomez took to her Instagram on August 15, to reveal the launch of her latest Rare Beauty release titled Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel. She talked about her love for laminated eyebrows, which fans think is a direct nod to the drama. The caption says, "You know how much I love a laminated brow and I'm excited to finally share that my new @rarebeauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is here.​" She further explained its usefulness.

"It's my staple for that natural, fluffy, lifted brow – it holds all day without being stiff, sticky, or crunchy," the Only Murders in the Building star concluded. Meanwhile, fans were quick to appreciate Gomez for her decision to monetize the drama. One user wrote, "I love how she turned the 'making fun of her' into a millionaire thing! Smart business woman. The queen." Another laughed, "SELENA you did not [crying face emoji] [x2 laughing face emojis]."

A third praised, "Yaaas queen! Using that laminated brow fiasco for advertising is brilliant [red heart emoji]." A fourth referred to the incident, "Now look who has perfect eyebrows without bullying on her story." A fourth chimed in, "One thing I love about Selena is that she never let Hollywood change her." A fifth called her beautiful with a lot of charisma and perfect brows. A sixth appreciated her hustle and work ethic, calling her invincible.

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner eyebrow drama explained

Earlier this year, Gomez revealed on social media that she over-laminated her eyebrows accidentally. A few hours later, Bieber shared a screenshot of her and Jenner, with a close-up of their eyebrows. Netizens were quick to point out how it seemed like a dig at Gomez and the timing of it was definitely convincing about the models being shady towards Gomez.

After facing backlash, Jenner wrote, "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly." Gomez then responded, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie." While the two rubbished the rumors and the drama, fans did not let this go and social media trolling was the end result. It's unclear if the brow gel launch was a dig at the months-old drama.

