Smile 2 Trailer: Naomi Scott Gets Stalked By Evil Curse In Upcoming Sequel To The Horror Thriller

Smile 2 is set to get the horror genre back on the big screens, as Naomi Scott will be fighting the demonic spirits and ghosts in the upcoming sequel. On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures released the first look from the film, which itself defined the spookiness that the fans could expect from the movie. The sequel to the 2022 film will be directed by Parker Finn, who has also written the screenplay.

As for the film, director Finn revealed that the fans will get to see a lot of popular cameos, and the horror scenes will catch the audience off-guard for an ultimate experience.

What will Smile 2 be about?

While appearing on Sirius XM’s Jess Cagle Show, actor Lukas Gage revealed that the movie will genuinely be spooky at all times. Meanwhile, the synopsis of the movie states, “The evil entity continues to pass its horrific curse from person to person in the next installment in the Smile franchise.” According to the teaser trailer, Naomi Scott’s character is being stalked by some demonic spirits.

Gage further stated that the environment of the sets was such that he felt sick to the stomach, and was difficult for him to get through the scenes. The actor further went on to reveal, "That smile itself is just so creepy, and then you throw the most gory scenes on top of it, I just, yeah, I have a weak stomach too. I’m a wimp."

For the sequel, filmmaker Finn stated that he wanted to take the horror genre to a completely different level and experiment with the elements of horror that were left unexplored.

Director Parker Finn on new elements added to the movie

In his interview with Den of Geek, the director, Parker Finn, shared insights into his vision for Smile 2. Finn revealed the newness and experimentation that he implied in the movie to make it stand out from the typical horror genre.

Finn spoke to the media portal, where he added, "I want it to feel very unexpected and exciting and fresh in a way that might catch audiences off guard and make sure that the film has a brand-new bag of tricks up its sleeve."

Smile 2 will hit theaters on October 18.

