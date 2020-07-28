Smile: A pregnant Katy Perry is making up to her fans in THIS way for her upcoming album's delay

In a series of tweets, Katy Perry shared that the release date of her sixth studio album Smile has been delayed by two weeks. However, the 35-year-old singer, who will soon be welcoming a baby girl, is making up to her fans in the best of ways.

Katy Perry has had a busy 2020, to say the least! On the personal front, the singer and her fiance Orlando Bloom will soon be embracing parenthood as Katy's due date is already here and she could welcome her baby girl any day now. On the work front, besides releasing impressive singles like Never Worn White and Daisies, Perry was all set to release her sixth studio album Smile on August 14. However, those plans have now been changed as revealed by the singer herself.

Taking to Twitter, Katy shared in a series of tweets as to why Smile has been pushed back by two weeks from its original release date. "Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face...but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable. Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released two weeks later on August 28," Perry tweeted but made sure to make up to her fans in the most Katy Perry way possible.

Katy shared that she's coming up with a new web series Smile Sundays which will commence from August 2. "To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat ...whichever comes first) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE. You’ll see new merch... I’ll play some snippets... maybe we’ll go live together... we’ll def have a good chat! Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! Love, Katy," Perry tweeted.

Check out Katy Perry's tweet announcing Smile's delay as well as the launch of Smile Sundays below:

