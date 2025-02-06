Smurfs Trailer: Rihanna’s Smurfette Leads Others As They Embark on Mission in Real World; WATCH

Paramount Pictures dropped the trailer of the upcoming animated musical film Smurfs. The movie has a star-studded ensemble, including Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette. In addition to giving voiceover in film, the pop star is also one of the producers and wrote some original songs for the Paramount Animation production.

Fans who were early waiting for a new album from the Diamonds singer will finally get new tracks to groove on. The singer-songwriter spoke about the film back in 2023 at the annual exhibitor event CinemaCon. “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out,” she joked at the time.

Chris Miller and Matt Landon directed the film, while Pam Brady served as the screenplay writer. Apart from Rihanna, the starry cast includes Natasha Lyonne, Nick Offerman, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, Daniel Levy, Octavia Spencer, Sandra Oh, Hannah Waddingham, James Corden and Kurt Russell, among others.

According to the official synopsis, Papa Smurf (John Goodman) will be abducted by evil wizards, prompting Smurfette to head to the “real world” to save him. She will lead other Smurfs in a new world but with the help of some new friends. “The Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe,” the synopsis adds.

One of the directors, Chris Millers, discussed the new musical version of the hit animated franchise at the Annecy Animation Festival last year. He called Peyo’s comic books — which originated the tiny blue characters — their “blueprint” for the latest film.

They dove into the blueprint, searching for opportunities, and read about the Smurfs village, a magical and mysterious place in their world. “You can reinvent it a bit or add to the lore. How did they get there? Why are they there?” he said, teasing the setting of the film at the time.

Smurfs will hit theaters on July 18.