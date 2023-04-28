Smurfs: What is Rihanna's role in the movie? Release date, cast, and other details explored

On stage at CinemaCon 2023, Rihanna announced that she will star in and produce the upcoming Smurfs movie. The latest Smurfs movie releases over the last decade: The Lost Village, 2013’s The Smurfs 2, and 2011’s The Smurfs.

According to Deadline, the untitled Smurfs movie is a musical which will be full of adventure and comedy. Here is everything to know about the Smurfs movie; from release date, cast, to plot and Rihanna’s role in the movie.

Cast of Smurfs

Rihanna announced at the CinemaCon 2023 stage that she is voicing the star cartoon, Smurfette. As per Deadline, Rihanna will work alongside Chris Miller as well as Matt Landon. Pam Brady has written the script of this movie. The co-producers of the newest Smurf movie include Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith, Laurence “Jay” Brown, and Ryan Harris.

Rihanna in Smurfs

Rihanna will be leading the untitled live-animated/action hybrid movie as the popular blue cartoon, Smurfette. She joked about trying to get the part of Papa Smurf but it didn’t work out. The Work singer said, ‘This is a delight. Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me. I’m usually front and center with everything, but (with) this I get to play a part and a role and I get to imagine. I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and get to play a little blue badass’.

Besides starring as Smurfette, Rihanna will also be singing and writing the original music along with producing the movie.

Release Date

It is expected that the newest Smurf movie is due to be released on Valentine’s Day in 2025.

