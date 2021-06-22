Snake Eyes: G. I. Joe Origins New Trailer: Henry Golding's assassin finds his true purpose; WATCH

Henry Golding's Snake Eyes and Andrew Koji's Storm Shadow's complicated equation gets a glimpse in the new trailer.

A new trailer of Henry Golding's upcoming drama, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins has now been released and it promises to give us a bigger peek into the ninja warrior history than what was shown in its debut promo. The film will star Golding in the lead role as Snake Eyes, which has been a popular character in the G.I. Joe universe. The new trailer also introduces us to other key characters of Andrew Koji's Storm Shadow and Ursula Corbero's The Baroness.

The trailer follows Golding's assassin finding his true purpose after he gets introduced to the ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving their heir's life. The trailer showcases Snake Eyes' journey of training to become a ninja warrior and also explores the bond between him and Storm Shadow.

One of the key plot points leaves Golding's Snake Eyes to choose honor and allegiance over everything else. The trailer promises some excellent action sequences that are sure to leave fans impressed.

Check out the new trailer of Snake Eyes here:

Among other characters, the film also stars Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. Iko's character is main considering he trains both Snake Eyes and Andrew Koji's Storm Shadow.



In an interview with IGN, Golding addressed the ninja warrior's unmasked look in the film and said, "Let's just say he wasn't born with a mask. And the importance for giving complexity to such an iconic character, I think drove us to be able to allow him to express himself because I don't think we were able to see that in the comic books."

