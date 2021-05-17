Snake Eyes: G. I. Joe Origins Trailer: Henry Golding's ninja warrior pulls off kickass action in debut promo

Henry Golding released the first trailer of his upcoming film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021.

The first trailer of Henry Golding starrer Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins was debuted at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021. The trailer was released by Golding who was in attendance at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The film is an action spin-off from the G.I. Joe franchise and from the first promo, it looks like it is going to be an exciting ride. The spin-off stars Golding as Snake Eyes, who is introduced to the ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage where he learns the ways of a ninja warrior.

The trailer showcases Henry all suited up in black, pulling off some kickass action stunts that further build our intrigue. The film also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Money Heist's Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. In the trailer, Golding impresses with his steely look and looks impressive in the action-packed avatar.

Check out the trailer here:

Golding speaking about his character and what drove him to the film told Variety, "To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don’t know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who’s the guy behind the mask, and what’s his story?”

The film has been directed by Robert Schwentke and is all set to release in theatres on July 23, 2021.

