SNAPS: Gigi Hadid cuddles close to Khai as mom-daughter duo enjoy a gorgeous spring day at Pennsylvania farm

Gigi Hadid and baby Khai enjoyed a picturesque spring day at the 25-year-old supermodel's Pennsylvania farmhouse, which is interestingly where she gave birth to her darling daughter back in September 2020.

Gigi Hadid is treating her darling daughter Khai to 'the best' that the world has to offer; whether it be taking her on MET museum dates or even celebrating festivals like Easter in exciting fashion. For the unversed, it was last year in September when Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child and since then, baby Khai has been the utmost priority for the new parents.

The 25-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram recently to treat her 65.3 million followers and counting with some new cute snaps of Khai, obviously with her face continued to be hidden from the camera lens. This time, the mother-daughter duo are enjoying a gorgeous spring day at Hadid's Pennsylvania farmhouse, which is interestingly where she gave birth to Khai. Sharing several snaps of the colourful flowers blossomed to its peak with a black and white picture of Khai cradling the petals, Gigi also blesses us with a super cuddly photo of herself coddling baby Khai in her arms, who is engrossed looking at the pretty flowers.

Hadid keeps it cosy in a yellow and black oversized knitted cardigan while her tiny princess is wrapped up in plaid, adorning a black hoodie with a baby pink beanie to keep Khai warm. We're also loving Gigi's natural look with her hair tied up in a messy ponytail, giving us major homey feels.

Check out Gigi Hadid and baby Khai's picturesque spring day outing on Instagram below:

Gigi's caption reads as, "Spring at the farm!"

The beautiful snaps received likes from Kris Jenner, Vanessa Bryant, Rosalia and amongst many others.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid adorably gaze at their daughter Khai during a casual stroll in New York

We adore this mom-daughter duo and how!

Credits :Gigi Hadid Instagram

Share your comment ×