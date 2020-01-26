SNL: Adam Driver returns as Star Wars' Kylo Ren in 'Undercover Boss' Parody sketch and it is EPIC

Adam Driver returned to Saturday Night Live and gave us an update on Randy from Undercover Boss. The actor took a dig at his Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker character Kylo Ren.

This weekend's Saturday Night Live episode saw Adam Driver take over the hosting duties. The actor has been nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his role in 2019's Marriage Story. But that was not all he starred in last year. Driver was seen playing Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker in December 2019. Returning to the SNL stage, Driver decided to poke some fun at his role and what an epic spoof it turned out to be. Driver took part in The Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now? sketch a sequel to Undercover Boss from 2016, and tickled the funny bones.

Driver took the centre stage to give an update on how Kylo has been since the last time he was on sets of the show. The Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now? sketch revealed that Kylo hasn't kept his promise of improving his starship better. He also spoke about his "personal drama" referring to killing his father Han Solo, cutting Supreme Leader Snoke into half and his obsession over Rey.

"I haven't been the best boss lately. I've been a little distracted by some... personal drama," he said. As he stepped on the Star Destroyer H17, he began, "OK boomer” hoping to blend in. He then shows his hand to ask if they thought Rey would take Kylo Ren’s hand. It did not take too long for the team to realise that it was Kylo under the Randy mask. The sketch goes on to see Kylo being invited to a party by interns, where one intern is played by Chloe Fineman. "I applied to be a fighter pilot, but the director was like, ‘The only way for a woman to be fly cockpit is a direct order from Kylo Ren," Chloe says, hoping to get a promotion. Kylo responds, “The culture here needs to change. Everybody deserves a shot. If I can be a small part of that change, I will.”

Giving her a chance, Chloe admits she wants to fly like Luke Skywalker and not Kylo Ren. So, he kills her. “And now you’ll die like him, too. OK boomer?” he says. "I made four new friends and only killed one of them. I’d say that’s a pretty good start," he ends the sketch. Well, fair enough!

