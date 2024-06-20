SNL Creator Lorne Michaels Reflects On How Show's Success Makes People 'Turn Into A—holes

Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels has been at the helm since 1975, watching comedy greats become superstars during that time. As a long-time executive producer, talent scout, and crisis manager on Saturday Night Live, Michaels gave a rare interview to the New York Times. Not only famous for its hilarious sketch comedy, this series is also a breeding ground for global comedy stars.

Michaels discovered greats like Chris Farley, John Belushi, and Chevy Chase, and they all rode the wave into very successful careers. Unfortunately, Farley and Belushi both died from substance abuse, and Chevy Chase is known as one of Hollywood's most difficult actors. Michaels talked about how overnight fame can affect.

"No one can handle the fame," Michaels said. "Generally, we’re more tolerant of it, but you know people are going to turn into assholes. Because it’s just part of that process, because no one grew up that way."

There have been disputes among the cast members of SNL since the show began

The feud between Chevy Chase and Bill Murray was notoriously sparked by Chase's return to hosting after Murray's departure. David Spade made fun of Murphy's past two comedy specials in one of his Weekend Update bits, and Eddie Murphy got an expletive-filled earful about it. The sometimes competitive nature of group sketch comedy contributes to some of this, according to Michaels.

Advertisement

When you were the funniest kid in your class, or your school, and then you're working professionally and everyone else in the room is that," he explained. "It can be upsetting or can be really stimulating."

It is not conflict and competition that define Saturday Night Live. The creator also discussed cultivating talent and letting them grow, even if it means leaving the show - though there are caveats.

"Build a bridge to the next thing, then walk across it when it's solid," Michaels advises SNL stars. You don't know what's out there, so don't leave on the first thing." Many celebrities have benefited from his help, including Chris Rock, who commented to NYT. According to the actor, he met Lorne in 1991 or 1990. Since then, he has never been broke.

SNL 1975 Will Detail Saturday Night Live's Creation

As it were, Saturday Night Live has been at the center of the cultural storm for nearly half a century. From the inane and quotidian to biting political satire, it has covered a wide range of topics. In spite of its fluctuating popularity, it remains one of the longest-running and most successful television programs.

Advertisement

In an era where streaming seems to be taking over, it remains a shining beacon of what network television can be. The story of SNL is so culturally significant that there is a film in production, titled SNL 1975, chronicling the show's premiere episode's hurdles and glory. The official logline says, “On October 11, 1975, a troupe of young comedians changed TV forever. Follow the behind-the-scenes story in the moments leading up to SNL's first broadcast.”

The release date for SNL 1975 has not been set, and Saturday Night Live is currently on hiatus until the fall.

ALSO READ: SNL Season 49 Finale Ends With Surprising Cast Silence; Setting Stage For The 50th Anniversary Celebration In Next Season