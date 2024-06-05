SNL Crew Reveals Ryan Gosling's Viral Beavis And Butt-Head Skit Was In Works Since 2018 With THIS Hollywood Actor; Read

Ryan Gosling’s Beavis and Butt-Head skit was in the making for 6 years. The star appeared on Saturday Night Live recently where he looked strikingly similar to the cartoon character Beavis. Cast member Mikey Day joined him in the skit in the role of Butt-Head.

SNL’s hair stylist Jodi Mancuso and makeup artist Louie Zakarian spoke about how the comedy bit was featured on the show after the team started working on it in 2018. The duo also revealed which actor was originally meant to do the skit. Read more to know about Ryan Gosling’s Beavis and Butt-Head bit.

Ryan Gosling’s Beavis and Butt-Head skit

Ryan Gosling appeared on a recent episode of SNL luckily eerily similar to the cartoon character Beavis from the animated sitcom Beavis and Butt-Head. SNL’s hair stylist Jodi Mancuso and makeup artist Louie Zakarian opened up in an interview where they revealed that the team had been working on the skit for 6 years now.

The duo also told The Ankler that Jonah Hill was originally supposed to be a part of the skit. Jodi spoke about how no matter how hard they tried they could not get the look of the characters right. “Even at that time it was late coming into the show, so there wasn't a lot of prep time and I wasn't fully happy with the wigs. Then I think we tried it again, and again I wasn't happy with it,” she revealed.

She then explained that this was when the team decided to give up on doing the skit. Jodi recalled how Streeter Seidell who wrote the sketch wanted the wigs to “make them a little more human.”

Louie Zakarian talks about the sketch

Louie spoke about how he had to redo the whole look this time around because his initial plan did not work. He explained how in 2018 he built a ​​little bridge that was supposed to lift the character’s lip up but it did not work how he intended.

This makeup artist shared how this time around the bridge was made “prominent” enough to pop more than the last time. “Just having his lip have those braces and those teeth exposed, it really did help.”

The makeup artist also spoke about how Heidi Gardener broke her character in the skit after looking at Mikey Day. Gardener broke character by laughing in the middle of the skit. Zakarian added that there was “no controlling” laughter at the moment.

