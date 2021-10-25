SNL producers eyeing Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes to REPLACE Ed Sheeran after his COVID 19 diagnosis?

Ed Sheeran who was slated to be a musical guest on the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live which is to be hosted by Succession star Keiran Culkin will now have to be replaced due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. The singer recently confirmed that he has tested positive and will be quarantined due to the same. According to Page Six, Sheeran's diagnosis has now left SNL producers in a tough spot.

It has been reported that while Sheeran has offered to perform remotely for the upcoming episode of SNL, the producers are planning to replace him and find an artist who fits the same demographic as him. As reported by Page Six, a source informed that the show's producers are "scrambling" to find a replacement and are looking for "someone like Shawn Mendes or Justin Bieber."

Ed recently made a public statement about his COVID-19 diagnosis as he took to Instagram and wrote, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x."

Apart from the SNL appearance, Sheeran also has the release of his new album lined up at the end of this month. The 30-year-old singer is all set to release his fourth studio album, "=" on October 29.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID 19; Reveals quarantine plans to fans