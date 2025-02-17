SNL50 Highlights: Aubrey Plaza Makes First Appearance After Husband's Death, Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Justin Baldoni Drama, and More

SNL 50 was a landmark moment in television history, featuring decades of classic sketches, musical acts, and a lineup of legendary guest stars. The three-hour special honored the lasting legacy of the popular sketch show, with a mix of nostalgia and unexpected surprises.

From Ryan Reynolds to Kim Kardashian here are the top highlights from the hilarious anniversary special:

1. Paul Simon's opening performance with Sabrina Carpenter

The special began with a rendition of Homeward Bound by Paul Simon, along with Sabrina Carpenter. Simon, who famously sang the song on SNL in 1976 alongside George Harrison, provided a heartfelt intro, alluding to the show's extensive history. Carpenter playfully retorted, "I wasn't born then and neither were my parents," inserting a humorous note to the nostalgic opening.

2. Kristen Wiig playfully spanking Kim Kardashian

Will Ferrell reappeared as Robert Goulet with an entourage in a sketch, titled, Lawrence Welk with Kristen Wiig's Dooneese, who showed up with a massive prosthetic forehead and doll-like hands. The sketch involving the Maharelle Sisters (played by Scarlett Johansson, Ana Gasteyer, and Kim Kardashian) was an impeccable balance of zany comedy and SNL's signature satire. Wigg drumming on Kim's backside stole the show.

3. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's cameos amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds made a subtle dig at the current legal drama around his wife, Blake Lively who is beefing with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni in the courtroom. During the course of a Q&A session with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, "How are you?" asked Fey. "Great!" replied Reynolds, before adding with a wink, "Why, what have you heard?" Lively, who sat next to him, gave him a pointed stare, which provided a humorous twist to the moment.

4. Aubrey Plaza's emotional tribute to late husband Jeff Baena

Actress Aubrey Plaza, who hosted musical performers, Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, paid a loving tribute to her late husband, Jeff Baena who recently passed away. She appeared in a black blazer and tie-dye shirt—the latter a respectful reference to their wedding wherein they wrote tie-dye pajamas that the couple made together.

5. Steve Martin's hilarious opening monologue and shout-out to SNL writers

Steve Martin opened the show with his monologue deeming it "traditionally the weakest part of the show." Martin has appeared on SNL 35 times so far. He joked, "A fun fact: A person born during the first season of Saturday Night Live could easily be dead of natural causes." Martin also honored the writers behind the live sketch comedy show as the camera cut to show the SNL writers standing in the rain.

The SNL 50 anniversary was a night of laughs, cherished recollections, and a testament to the beloved show's contributions to comedy and pop culture.