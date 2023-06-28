The legendary Snoop Dogg has just gone diamond, joining the exclusive club of artists with ten times platinum hits. And the best part? He owes it to none other than pop star Katy Perry. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the summer anthem California Gurls has officially hit 10x platinum, earning Snoop Dogg his first-ever diamond plaque. The pop bop was released in May 2010 and served as the lead single for Katy Perry's Teenage Dream album.

Katy Perry's California Gurls takes over West Coast with Snoop Dogg's third no. 1 hit

Katy Perry told Rolling Stone that California Gurls was essentially a response to JAY-Z and Alicia Keys' Empire State of Mind to celebrate the West Coast. She wanted to create a song that gave California its own anthem and perspective, especially from a girl's point of view.

The catchy tune, which features Snoop Dogg's iconic rap, quickly became a fan favorite and dominated the charts for weeks. It's no surprise that it has now achieved diamond status, three decades into Snoop Dogg's decorated career.

Snoop Dogg shares his wild experience of working with Katy Perry

Snoop couldn't believe what he was seeing and asked Perry, "What the fuck is going on?" He was left wondering if Perry had a preference for Black men. However, he quickly clarified that nothing happened between them and that they were just there to make music.

Despite the bizarre experience, Snoop was able to focus on the task at hand and knocked out his verses on ‘California Gurls.’ The song went on to become a massive hit and cemented both Perry and Snoop's places in music history.

While Snoop's story may sound outrageous to some, it's not uncommon for artists to have unique and sometimes unconventional ways of getting into the creative mindset. It's evident that Perry's phallus sanctuary was among the methods employed, and it definitely made an impact on Snoop.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has been in the music industry for over 30 years, and seeing him achieve this milestone is truly heartwarming. He has been a constant force in the rap scene, collaborating with various artists and producing numerous chart-topping hits.

And to think that it took a collaboration with Katy Perry to finally achieve diamond status is just amazing. It just goes to show that sometimes, unexpected partnerships can lead to great things.