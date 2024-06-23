Snoop Dogg Calls Daughter Cori Broadus A 'Princess' In Heartfelt Tribute For 25th Birthday; See HERE

Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, Cori Broadus, on the occasion of her 25th birthday. Cori Broadus, born on 22 June 1999, is the only daughter of Snoop Dog which he shares with his wife, Shante Broadus. Snoop Dogg in his post wished his daughter a very happy birthday as he took a moment to thank Shante for giving birth to their only daughter.

Snoop Dogg wishes his daughter, Cori Broadus, her 25th birthday

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., decided to dedicate an Instagram post to his daughter, Cori, on her 25th birthday. To mark the occasion, the Drop It Like It's Hot singer shared a heartwarming family photo with his wife and daughter.

The first photo featured Shante Broadus and Cori Broadus twinning in matching black and brown flannel jackets and pants sets. The mother-daughter duo posed with their arms around each other, as their cheeks came together softly. In the further photos, the duo were joined by the patriarch of their family, Snoop Dogg, in the same matching outfit.

In the second photo, the singer embraced his wife and daughter as he delivered a genuine smile. The carousel photo ended with the family trio giving a much more serious look as they looked into the camera for their model pose. The singer in the caption wished his best to his daughter as he thanked his wife for giving birth to their only daughter.

“Happy c day to my baby girl @princessbroadus 💜 thank u to @bosslady_ent for being my queen who gave me a princess,” Snoop Dog wrote.

Snoop Dogg on his daughter, Cori Broadus’ stroke

As Cori Broadus celebrates her 25th birthday, she underwent some major health challenges at the beginning of this year. Cori revealed via her Instagram, back in January 2024, that she experienced a major stroke and was even hospitalized for the same. She shared, “I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me. Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

Talking about his daughter’s health, Snoop Dogg shared in his conversation with PEOPLE later that his daughter has been showing improvement in her health. “She's doing a little bit better,” Snoop then commented. The singer even admitted that the serious situation of his daughter’s health put life in perspective for him.

Nonetheless, Cori’s health has improved since then as she rejoices on her 25th birthday with her family. Her mother, Shante Broadus, also shared an Instagram post on her daughter’s birthday, where she referred to her youngest child as "a beautiful chocolate baby girl.”

