Snoop Dogg Fires Back At Critics After Donald Trump Inauguration Event Appearance Backlash: 'Still 100 Percent Black'

Snoop Dogg responded to public outrage over the Crypto Ball during the inauguration events that marked President Donald Trump's induction ceremony. Snoop defended his performance against those who criticized the move.

On Sunday, January 26, the rap legend held an Instagram Live session where he appeared to address the criticism for his performance at the Crypto Ball. He said, "For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love. I love too much."

Snoop continued, "Get your life right. Stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 percent Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out."

Besides the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy were also in attendance at the event. Nelly performed on stage at the Liberty Ball on January 20. However, Snoop has taken most of the criticism for being a "sellout."

He addressed the controversy further over the weekend on the R&B Money Podcast. He said, "You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are. How do you deal with that hate? Do you answer it with hate, or do you answer with love and success?"

The rapper concluded, "Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ‘cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it."

Snoop Dogg has, of course, softened his stance over time. Having once been a vocal Donald Trump critic, he toned down his attacks after Trump pardoned Death Row Records co-founder Michael 'Harry O' Harris in 2021. According to the U.K.’s Sunday Times, Snoop said that he loves Trump and has "nothing but love and respect" for him.

