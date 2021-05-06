Snoop Dogg gets candid about turning 50; Jokes ‘gotta treat yourself like wine, it gets better over time’

Snoop Dogg recently revealed his plans for his upcoming birthday, where he’ll turn 50! Scroll down to see what he said.

Rapper and 90’s pop icon Snoop Dogg recently got candid about turning 50! In a recent interview with People magazine, the 49-year-old rapper revealed his plans for the big day, which is on October 20. “I’m probably going to do a player’s ball party where everybody can be dressed up, give away some awards, have some good musical performances, you know what I’m saying?” Snoop shared. “I’m old school. So I just need my event to be wholesome and nice, where people can leave there saying, ‘I had the time of my life.’”

Snoop then also talked about the event’s dress code, saying, “Everybody has to dress up, you can’t just get in here. You got to actually spend some time on your look, your outfit. The whole nine [yards].”

Later in the interview, Snoop shared his feelings about getting older, and reminded everyone they get “better over time.” “You got to treat yourself like fine wine. They say fine wine, it gets better over time,” Snoop explained. “You got to look at it as you get older, you get wiser, and how to treat yourself, treat others. You learn what life is about. So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That’s what I focus on the most — trying to be the best version of me every day.”

Snoop Dogg is the 3rd most popular rap & hiphop music artist and the most famous. Back in November 2018, Snoop Dogg even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

