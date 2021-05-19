Snoop Dogg's 21 yr old daughter Cori opens up on self harm & mental health: Family gives me a purpose to live

Cori Broadus talked about her recent struggle with mental health. Read on to know,

Content Warning: This article includes references to mental health, trauma, drug overdose and self harm.

Life can get difficult sometimes for people and celebrities aren't an exception. Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus is opening up about her mental health journey. Over the past few days, the 21-year-old musician and influencer got candid about her struggles, including a recent attempt to commit suicide.

On 15 May, she posted on Instagram that the last few weeks her mental condition wasn't stable and she reached a point where she tried to end her life. But her fans and her family anchored her life and gave it a purpose. They made her realize that there's so much more to life than materialistic things, the youngster said.

The next day, Cori shared a video on Instagram in which she described what made her feel low. Shante Taylor, Snoop Dogg's wife, and Cori's mother began explaining that it felt difficult for her to feel like an outcast while growing up, despite being born into privilege.

"I think it starts from my childhood. I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at 6, so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I've always been sad and depressed because of my health," Cori revealed.

She further went on to say that she felt like she had no purpose in this world. She feels that people don't understand her and think she's being dramatic. Cori also revealed that she turned to drugs and recently took an excessive amount of antihistamines and told her aunt over the phone that she hated her life. This was followed by Cori blacking out while she was over the phone and subsequently placed under evaluation and treatment.

Cori said that spending time in the facility was fruitful and she felt grateful for the people she had in her life including her boyfriend of two years, Wayne Duece. Rapper Snoop Dogg hasn't publicly addressed Cori's situation.

ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg gets candid about turning 50; Jokes ‘gotta treat yourself like wine, it gets better over time

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×