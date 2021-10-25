Snoop Dogg's mother passes away at 70, calls her an 'angel' in a heartfelt tribute

Snoop Dogg is in grief after the loss of his mother, Beverly Tate, who passed away at the age of 70. Snoop paid respect to his late mother, posting several photographs of them together. "Mama thank u for having me, Til. We. Meet. Again#TWMA," he captioned the post."Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother TWMA," he captioned another post.

However, Snoop then posted a video of himself sitting in a dark room listening to music, with a sad heart in the caption. Several celebrities and friends of the rapper, including Heidi Klum, Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson, and LL Cool J, expressed their sympathies in the comments. "I'm so sorry Uso. All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family's way," Dwayne Johnson wrote. Martha Stewart also added, "Poor mother! I am so sorry that you have suffered such a grievous loss snoop. May she Rest In Peace."

Take a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, Tate's cause of death is unknown at this moment. As per PEOPLE, in May, the hip hop artist requested followers to pray for his mother without providing any specifics about her illness. I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you," he wrote May 7, alongside a photo of Tate looking radiant in a red outfit with a matching hat and lipstick.

Snoop subsequently thanked fans for their prayers and provided an update on his mother's condition, tweeting a picture of her from the hospital. However, throughout his life, the rapper has been candid about his mother's effect on him. Snoop revealed in February that Tate persuaded him to apologize to Gayle King after he criticized her interview with WNBA player Lisa Leslie after Kobe Bryant's terrible death.

ALSO READ:Snoop Dogg talks about Cardi B’s WAP, advises to be private & intimate; Offset criticises his double standard